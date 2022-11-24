UBS Group Raises Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $170.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $146.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.44 and its 200 day moving average is $132.68. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $151.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 718.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.