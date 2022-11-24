UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.07. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 37.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $1,763,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 21.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.