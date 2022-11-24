Royal Bank of Canada Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.95.

Shares of QSR opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,478 shares of company stock worth $13,378,914. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

