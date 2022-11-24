Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

REXR stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

