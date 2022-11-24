Wells Fargo & Company Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $227.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to $227.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.56.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $266.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.90.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.