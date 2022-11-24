Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $62.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

NYSE RCL opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

