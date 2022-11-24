Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $62.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on RCL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
NYSE RCL opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.