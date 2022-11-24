Morgan Stanley Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on S. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $25,653.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

