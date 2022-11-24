Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SI. Bank of America lowered Silvergate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silvergate Capital from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.82.

NYSE:SI opened at $28.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $891.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.71. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

