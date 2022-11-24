Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) versus Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Charter Hall Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $140.62 million 6.07 -$15.01 million ($0.80) -24.89 Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Charter Hall Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Charter Hall Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40 Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 39.63%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Charter Hall Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.21% -4.31% -1.25% Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Charter Hall Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

About Charter Hall Group

(Get Rating)

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.