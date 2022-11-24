Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) & Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Financial Contrast

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruit has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and Recruit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 15.46% 34.63% 18.52% Recruit 9.31% 21.58% 12.35%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semperit Aktiengesellschaft $1.44 billion 0.24 $292.22 million $2.55 1.62 Recruit $25.58 billion 1.95 $2.64 billion $1.48 20.95

This table compares Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and Recruit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and Recruit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 0 2.00 Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Recruit beats Semperit Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves for industrial, commercial, and private use. The Semperflex segment develops, produces, and sells hydraulic and industrial hoses that are used in the construction and transport industry, as well as in mining; and agricultural machinery. The Sempertrans segment provides textile and steel-cord conveyor belts for use in mining, steel, cement, civil engineering, and transport industries, as well as in power stations. The Semperform segment offers escalator handrails; ropeway rubber rings; anti-vibration membranes for skis and snowboards; and customised injection moulding and extrusion parts with sealing or damping functions. The Semperseal segment provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. The company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Media & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others; and SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

