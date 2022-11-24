Brokerages Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) PT at $50.20

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.74.

Several analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,845 shares of company stock worth $216,314 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $119.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The company had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

