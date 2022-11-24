Brokerages Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) PT at $50.20

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.74.

Several analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,845 shares of company stock worth $216,314 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 2.7 %

Teladoc Health stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $119.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The company had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Analyst Recommendations for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

