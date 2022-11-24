The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $39.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 138.1% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 51,897 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 54.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

