Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target at $122.27

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ambarella to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Summit Insights lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 905,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 905,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,282,805.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ambarella by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

