Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,526,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,671,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

