Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.41.

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $70.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,456,000 after acquiring an additional 189,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.