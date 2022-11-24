Analysts Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Target Price at $30.38

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

MGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MGY stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The company had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile



Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

