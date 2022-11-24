PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $87.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $75.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.52. PDC Energy has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $89.22.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $560,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,924,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 13,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,095,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $560,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,924,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,166. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

