The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) PT Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on THG. Piper Sandler lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

THG stock opened at $145.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.66.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

