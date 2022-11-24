Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at UBS Group

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

