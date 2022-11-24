Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $47.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.77. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

