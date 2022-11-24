Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, November 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Trading of Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.