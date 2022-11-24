Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.
Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, November 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 25th.
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
