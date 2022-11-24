Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ LARK opened at $25.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $126.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.32. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
