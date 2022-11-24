Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.60 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.85.
Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
