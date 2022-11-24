Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.60 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.