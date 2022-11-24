BrightView (NYSE:BV) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BrightView’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. BrightView has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BrightView by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 809,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 128,169 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in BrightView by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading

