JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) to Underweight

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $47.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

CCS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of CCS opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Century Communities by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 15.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 127,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

