Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $101.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 101.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

