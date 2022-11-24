Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Raised to $88.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s current price.
BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.99.
Boston Properties Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.64. Boston Properties has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $133.11.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
