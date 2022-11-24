Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Raised to $88.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s current price.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.99.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.64. Boston Properties has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $133.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

About Boston Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

