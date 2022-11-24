Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.