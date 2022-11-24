Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $76.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after buying an additional 1,356,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after buying an additional 319,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after buying an additional 483,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.