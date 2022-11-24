BOX (NYSE:BOX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.10.
BOX Trading Down 0.4 %
BOX opened at $28.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.19 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
