Bank Of America (Bofa) Initiates Coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 22.02 and a quick ratio of 22.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,917.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 54,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.6% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 30,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

