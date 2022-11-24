Bank Of America (Bofa) Initiates Coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 22.02 and a quick ratio of 22.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 54,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.6% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 30,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
