Citigroup Increases Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $150.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.

A has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

A stock opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at $40,597,409.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 195.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

