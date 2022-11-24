Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $168.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $162.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,155.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,155.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,836 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,895,000.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

