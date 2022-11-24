Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $172.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $97.85 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

