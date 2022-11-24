Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 748

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 787 ($9.31) to GBX 748 ($8.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 685 ($8.10) to GBX 720 ($8.51) in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 800 ($9.46) to GBX 835 ($9.87) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($7.98) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.57.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

