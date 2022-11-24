Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $160.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $145.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.29. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $162.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 195.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

