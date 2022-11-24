Head to Head Analysis: The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Glimpse Group and EPAM Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EPAM Systems 0 0 12 0 3.00

Profitability

EPAM Systems has a consensus target price of $419.87, indicating a potential upside of 20.35%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

This table compares The Glimpse Group and EPAM Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -95.07% -33.53% -24.69% EPAM Systems 8.65% 22.12% 16.10%

Volatility & Risk

The Glimpse Group has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Glimpse Group and EPAM Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $7.27 million 8.28 -$5.97 million ($0.75) -5.91 EPAM Systems $3.76 billion 5.34 $481.65 million $6.87 50.78

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group. The Glimpse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPAM Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats The Glimpse Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Pagoni VR that offers VR broadcasting solutions and environments for events, education, media and entertainment; Early Adopter, which provides AR/VR solutions for K-12 education; AUGGD that offers AR software and solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction segments; and Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal. In addition, it offers XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising integrated engineering practices and smart automation; and optimization solutions that include software application testing, test management, automation, and consulting services to enable customers enhance their existing software testing and quality assurance practices, as well as other testing services that identify threats and close loopholes to protect its customers' business systems from information loss. In addition, the company offers business, experience, technology, data, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality. It serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

