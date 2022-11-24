Head to Head Analysis: Talkspace (TALK) vs. The Competition

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Talkspace to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Talkspace and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 2 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 129 274 0 2.65

Talkspace currently has a consensus price target of $1.33, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 118.79%. Given Talkspace’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Talkspace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.17 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.15

Talkspace’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talkspace competitors beat Talkspace on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

