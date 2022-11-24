Head to Head Analysis: GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) versus TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 31.96% 21.50% TPG 56.19% 19.09% 6.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GlassBridge Enterprises and TPG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG 0 9 3 0 2.25

Valuation and Earnings

TPG has a consensus price target of $34.63, indicating a potential downside of 2.08%. Given TPG’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TPG is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and TPG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 12.50 $29.00 million N/A N/A TPG $4.98 billion 2.19 $230.90 million $0.08 442.06

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of TPG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TPG beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

