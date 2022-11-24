Comparing Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oyster Point Pharma and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 3 1 0 2.25 Passage Bio 0 2 6 0 2.75

Oyster Point Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.22%. Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $11.57, indicating a potential upside of 833.18%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

75.8% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Passage Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma -901.99% -490.33% -108.29% Passage Bio N/A -59.38% -50.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Passage Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma $24.54 million 12.23 -$100.66 million ($6.65) -1.68 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$185.39 million ($2.96) -0.42

Oyster Point Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Oyster Point Pharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing TYRVAYA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of for neurotrophic keratopathy. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A. Passage Bio, Inc. has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

