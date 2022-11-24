OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) & Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Financial Review

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMNIQ and Kyndryl’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.49 -$13.36 million ($1.64) -3.09 Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.13 -$2.32 billion ($6.67) -1.65

OMNIQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl. OMNIQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyndryl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for OMNIQ and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -11.50% -814.80% -16.13% Kyndryl -8.59% -51.01% -9.14%

Summary

Kyndryl beats OMNIQ on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ

(Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

