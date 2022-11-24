Analysts Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT at $40.36

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $901,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 66,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,743 and sold 40,000 shares valued at $864,100. 55.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $22.10 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $946.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

