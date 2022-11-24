Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupa Software to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Trading Up 28.9 %

NASDAQ COUP opened at $58.93 on Friday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $205.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $133,525.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.