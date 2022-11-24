The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.27.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $45.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

