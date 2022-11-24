HC Wainwright Downgrades Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) to Neutral

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.
Iris Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iris Energy (IREN)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.