HC Wainwright Downgrades Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) to Neutral

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Iris Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 35.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 356,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 93,540 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,773,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

