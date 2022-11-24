American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 22,474 shares of company stock valued at $782,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.