Brokerages Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Target Price at $60.47

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.8 %

KNX stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

