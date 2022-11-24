AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.50.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $135.57.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,749.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115,230 shares in the company, valued at $782,817,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,749.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115,230 shares in the company, valued at $782,817,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $17,913,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,239,495 shares in the company, valued at $638,674,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 648,487 shares of company stock worth $69,219,328 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after buying an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after buying an additional 66,127 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.