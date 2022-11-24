Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $264.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.96. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,455 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,063 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

