Financial Review: Invivyd (IVVD) vs. Its Competitors

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) is one of 275 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Invivyd to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Invivyd shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Invivyd and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivyd 1 0 0 0 1.00 Invivyd Competitors 803 3779 10590 156 2.66

Profitability

Invivyd presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.74%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 73.32%. Given Invivyd’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invivyd has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Invivyd and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivyd N/A -61.84% -53.66% Invivyd Competitors -4,519.19% -103.18% -36.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invivyd and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invivyd N/A -$226.79 million -0.87 Invivyd Competitors $746.04 million $141.14 million 0.01

Invivyd’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Invivyd. Invivyd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Invivyd has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivyd’s peers have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invivyd peers beat Invivyd on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease. It also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Invivyd, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

